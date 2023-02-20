Quiet for now, but our next winter storm arrives Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Skies cleared out and we turned gradually warmer through the weekend, and while clouds have increased once again to start the new work week, we’re staying dry and quiet for now. We’re already tracking our next winter storm that could lead to another First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday.

Next Winter Storm on the Way

Things are quiet for now across the Western Slope, but our next winter storm is already approaching our back door step. While much of the rain and snow holds off until Wednesday, we could start seeing some of the first rain and snow by Tuesday evening. Most of the precipitation starts off as snow around the Book Cliffs and the Uncompahgre Plateau after around 7 to 9 PM Tuesday evening. Higher elevation snow will gradually become more widespread overnight Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Mountain snow and valley rain continues through Wednesday morning, then colder air begins to transition that valley rain over to snow by around 2 or 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Scattered snow continues through the remainder of the afternoon, and some snow could continue to persist through the evening and overnight hours as well.

Expected Snowfall Totals

This winter storm will mostly be a higher-elevations ordeal, but we could still see some accumulating snow down in the valleys as well. 1 to 2 inches of snow is currently expected in Grand Junction and Delta, while higher amounts of up to 2 to 4 inches is possible in Montrose. Snowfall totals will gradually increase with elevation, with up to a foot or more of snow potentially coming down along the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the San Juan Mountains. Winter Storm Watches that go into effect for just about all of the higher elevations of the region Tuesday morning and afternoon mention for the potential for 10 to 20 inches of snow.

Travel Impacts

Your Tuesday evening commute should be largely unaffected, as much of the rain and snow doesn’t start developing until late Tuesday evening. The Wednesday morning drive will be wet in some places around the Grand Valley, but some snowy conditions are possible along portions of Interstate 70, and Highways 50 and 550 through the San Juan Mountains. Valley rain transitions over to snow early Wednesday afternoon, and continued snow through the evening could make for some snowy and slick travel as you head home Wednesday evening. Be extra careful if you’re driving along any of the roads in the higher elevations on Wednesday. Snow will be falling heavily at times, and wind gusts between 65 and 80 miles per hour will significantly drop visibilities.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds will continue to increase and linger around at times through the afternoon and into the early evening hours, but we should stay dry with highs around 45° in Grand Junction, 46° in Delta, 42° in Montrose, and 44° in Cortez. Some of these temperatures could be a little cooler if mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue to prevail through the rest of the day. We’ll see skies clear out some overnight tonight, dropping lows back into the middle 20s in Grand Junction and Delta, and the lower 20s in Montrose and Cortez. Tuesday morning starts off with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, then clouds start to increase into the afternoon as moisture starts increasing ahead of the arrival of the winter storm mentioned above.

There is still some time for timing and expected snowfall totals to change, so keep checking back for the latest updates. You can also download the First Alert Weather app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store for up-to-date forecasts and videos from the First Alert Weather Team with all of the information you need to know regarding our next winter storm.

