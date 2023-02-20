Settlement reached after tanker spill in Colorado

The Colorado Natural Resources Trustees announced that they resolved a natural resource damage claim under the federal Oil Pollution Act.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Natural Resources Trustees announced that they resolved a natural resource damage claim under the federal Oil Pollution Act through a $245,000 settlement with MTY Trucking, LLC.

On April 27, 2021, a tanker truck rolled over on Highway 36 near Lyons.

It spilled approximately 2,000 gallons of gas into North St. Vrain Creek.

The state conducted a damage assessment which found injuries to aquatic life and habitat downstream of the crash site. More than 800 trout died as a result of the spill, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“This accident damaged the local habitat and harmed an already vulnerable river ecosystem still recovering from the 2013 flood,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who serves as chairman of the Colorado Natural Resources Trustees. “With this result, we are holding accountable the responsible party, and we are in a position to remediate the damage.”

Insurers for MTY Trucking, LLC, paid the state’s natural resources damage claim.

They made a separate $18,000 payment to the Federal Government resolving a similar claim.

