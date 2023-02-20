Teen killed after fall while climbing atop Utah overlook

Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.
Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST
HURRICANE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah teenager died after falling 150-feet (46 meters) while climbing near a cliff’s edge with a friend.

The fall was reported early Saturday evening from an overlook in the southern Utah city of Hurricane about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Arizona border, the Hurricane City Police Department said.

Emergency personnel reached the 17-year-old male victim within 15 minutes but he did not survive the fall. The victim was from LaVerkin, Utah and a student at Hurricane High School, police said.

