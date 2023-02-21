1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man was arrested after shots were fired at a hotel near the University of Colorado Boulder campus, police in Boulder said Monday. No injuries were reported.

The Boulder Police Department on social media said “numerous shots” were fired inside the hotel room where the man was a registered guest. Officers recovered “multiple firearms,” the department said.

The city of Boulder, later in the day, said officers recovered two handguns and said the man “fired numerous shots in the area of the hotel, striking at least one unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.”

The man was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before he was to be booked into jail, the Bolder Police Department said.

