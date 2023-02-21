Former indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters runs for state GOP chair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In just days, Colorado Republicans will meet to vote on a new state GOP chair.

Turns out former indicted Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, is on the list of candidates. A grand jury indicted Peters for election fraud. She faces trial on that charge later this year.

Two other former elected officials also threw their hates in the ring – former state Rep. Dave Williams as well as former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg.

They join Stephen Varela, Casper Stockham, Erik Aadland and Aaron Wood.

Varela currently sits on the State Board of Education but lost a run at the state assembly in Pueblo last year. Stockham’s a political consultant and failed US House candidate as is Aadland. Aaron Wood is tied to the Douglas County Freedom Fathers group.

