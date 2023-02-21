Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

grpotw
grpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Petey!

Petey is loving and playful, but overall calm, affectionate and loves to be held. He is FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive. FIV cants can live healthy, normal lifespans. He must be an indoor only cat. He can be an only cat or live with other FIV+ cats. He’s 1 year old and neutered.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street Grand Junction, CO 81501

Sat 2/25/23 from 10am-1pm

