I-70 road closures caused by car crashes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you Friday how the state patrol and transportation department launched a new push to keep I-70 open and save lives.

Every wreck this year that’s closed that stretch of road happened because someone was driving too fast for conditions according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The state launched a new series of safety measures like lowering the speed limit in places, increased C-S-P patrols in others. It’s the kind of problem that has forced the state transportation department and state patrol to band together to ask you to slow down.

“If the commercial trucks would abide by the speed limit, and stick to the right lane, which is what they are supposed to do, it would probably be a wonderful world that we live in.” says Lisa Langer, director of tourism in Glenwood Springs. “It would be safe for everyone. So that’s what we hope will come out of all the discussions that people will abide by the by the speed limit, and the trucks will remain in the right lane and that we won’t have to have so many closures in future.”

State officials are also considering creating pullovers and limiting trucks from crossing the pass during storms unless escorted by a state vehicle in a convoy.

We’ll keep an eye on what’s next.

