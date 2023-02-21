Valley rain, mountain snow start increasing Tuesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another powerful storm will track across Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday. This particular storm system is likely to be a much bigger deal in the mountains. Still, we’re likely to get at least some occasional rain and snow in the valleys along Highway 50.

Timing

Mountain snow and spotty valley rain will begin increasing after about 6 PM Tuesday evening across much of Western Colorado. Snow in the mountains will be more persistent. Rain and snow in the valleys, including around Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez, will be more intermittent. The Wednesday morning drive will have some trouble spots at times, but it won’t be all bad in the valleys. Travel through the mountains will be much more difficult and, at times, dangerous. Wednesday’s high temperatures - in the lower 40s - will happen fairly early in the day, so valley rain will likely change to snow as we chill between between about noon and 3 PM. The biggest change for snow in the valleys will end up being Wednesday evening, and then everything will end before sunrise Thursday.

Snowfall Accumulation

Snowfall amounts on the low end along Highway 50 with most areas in the valleys from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose getting no more than inch or two of snow. Many areas may not get a full half inch. On the higher terrain, however, snow accumulation will be much bigger. Expect up to 6-9 inches of snow along the Uncompahgre Plateau, including around Glade Park. As much as 12-16 inches of snow will fall from the Grand Mesa to Marble. Up to a foot of snow will fall across the San Juan Mountains with locally more than two feet of snow. Much of the High Country otherwise gets 5-10 inches of snow from this storm system.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. We’ll cool from lower 40s around 6 PM to mid-30s at 10 PM. Low temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 25 degrees around Delta, and 21 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but we’ll cloud up quickly as our incoming storm system approaches. We’ll warm to high temperatures near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez. Valley rain and mountain snow will begin increasing after dark. The mountain snow will be more persistent. Rain and snow in the valleys will be more intermittent.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.