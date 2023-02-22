Alert issued for missing woman

Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement officers issued an alert for a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Norma Bustos Teran, 59, called off work last Friday, February 17. Her 2010 silver VW Tiguan is not at her house and was last seen traveling westbound on I70 near DeBeque.

Officials say they’re worried because of what they call “suspicious circumstances” in her residence. In addition, investigators say Teran was assaulted in December by Julio Cesar Delgado. He is described as a 46-year old Hispanic man, stands 5′2″, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Teran is described as 5′3″, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say her cell phone was last pinged last Friday west of Rifle.

