Colorado State Patrol says it’s beefing up patrols to reduce wrecks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ahead of the ongoing winter storm slamming Colorado this week, the Colorado State Patrol says it will be stepping up its patrols along I-70.

The CSP said that it is part of an effort to prevent more crashes during bad weather. Multiple crashes this season blocked traffic through one of the only main thoroughfares through the mountains this year.

In most cases, officials blame drivers going too fast for the conditions. Wet or icy roads increase the time it takes to stop and raises the risk of crashes.

The CSP plans to combat this by performing “high visibility surge enforcement” over the next several days with the goal of preventing more traffic mishaps during the latest winter storm.

