D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Students in several counties across Colorado were placed into lockdown after a string of threats were reported, triggering a wave of lockdowns.

District 51 representative Callie Berkson said “We do have intel that the threats being made are likely ‘swatting’ incidents, but our Safety and Security Officers and our local law enforcement partners are aware of the issues and are closely monitoring it.”

No schools were affected in Mesa County, though lockdowns were reported in several Colorado towns and cities, with some nearby. Alamosa, Boulder, Brighton, Aspen, Cañon City, Durango, Englewood, Glenwood Springs, and Carbondale all reported lockdowns.

This is the second time in less than a year that a wave of false reports locked down schools in Colorado.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort

Latest News

An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Another winter storm is expected to slam into Colorado this week.
Dangerous road conditions expected across Colorado, says CDOT
rhpotw
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week
Heavy police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Several injured in Colorado Springs shooting