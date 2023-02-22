Dangerous road conditions expected across Colorado, says CDOT

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re planning on traveling this weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation says you might want to check the weather and road conditions before you go.

As always, CDOT heavily recommends using its website to check road conditions before leaving.

Treacherous road conditions developed over Tuesday night, slamming western Colorado with heavy snow and strong winds that will roll over the mountains through Thursday, says CDOT. Crews from the department of transportation say they are expecting extreme impacts to several areas.

Officials say that blowing snow and poor visibility caused by high winds will present a significant danger to travelers. CDOT recommended that people avoid traveling in western Colorado as the risk of getting stranded is present.

Gusty winds will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow at higher elevations, said CDOT, describing “significant disruptions” over mountain corridors in the San Juans, Book Cliffs, Elk Mountains, and on the Grand Mesa. Crews are expecting storm totals measured in feet, though areas in the east like Vail, Monarch Pass, and the Eisenhower Tunnel will see lighter accumulations.

Southwestern and south-central Colorado will be hit particularly hard, with crews expecting accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in some areas. Winds will gust up to 55 to 65 mph at times, and CDOT says that travel through the area will be difficult, if not impossible due to likely near-whiteout conditions.

Winds and heavy snow are anticipated by officials throughout the I-70 mountain corridor and in northwestern Colorado. Snow is expected to hit hardest in the passes, including Rabbit Ears Pass, McClure Pass, the Grand Mesa, and Douglas Pass. Officials say to expect closures in the areas for winter maintenance.

However, if travel is unavoidable for personal or commercial reasons, CDOT strongly urges motorists to drive for the conditions in impacted regions. Travelers should reduce speed and increase following distance to avoid crashes, and stick to the right-most lane when not passing.

The Colorado State Patrol say that it will also be stationing troopers along I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Canyon, Vail Pass, and Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday to help prevent crashes.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.