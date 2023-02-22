Hundreds pack District 51 school closure meeting

Hundreds of people lined up outside Tuesday night’s District 51 school consolidation meeting.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A district demographer is recommending three schools be closed: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.

The report targets those schools because of low enrollment rates combined a projected lack of population as well as unused and unsafe facilities.

But parents like Jade Decker are worried. “We’re hoping that they will consider student achievement data, staff culture data, those types of things beyond just cold hard numbers about buildings and, and utilization,” said Decker.

April Kent is a substitute teacher. She told the board closing schools can tear apart a community. Kent said, That impacts the kids, even today, I was subbing and they feel it, they feel sad that their school could close. And so I think that’s something to consider and really, for the students to feel important, important this community important to the school board.”

Others told the board they were worried about the loss of special programs, like the Challenge program for academically gifted middle school students. Logunn Garcia praised the program. He is an East Middle School student worried about long term impacts of closing schools. “My little sister, which is nine years old, is in fourth grade and she’s in it, she’s in there. And well, she has so much learning left to do. and I just want to learn see what fifth grade feels like in that school because that school is incredible. I stayed there for five years. And I made so many friends with the teachers,” Garcia said.

No decisions were reached. We’ll keep an eye on what happens next

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort

Latest News

Norma Bustos Teran, 59, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances.
Alert issued for missing woman
File - police lights
D51 says statewide wave of active shooter threats likely caused by ‘swatting’ attempts
An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall
Another winter storm is expected to slam into Colorado this week.
Dangerous road conditions expected across Colorado, says CDOT