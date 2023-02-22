Several injured in Colorado Springs shooting

Heavy police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Heavy police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood(KKTV)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital. KKTV in Colorado Springs report a fight among two groups of people may have led to the shooting.

Just after 7 p.m. officers descended on a neighborhood near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard, the intersection is between N. Academy Boulevard and N. Murray Boulevard.

KKTV reports three to five people were taken to area hospitals although it isn’t know just how many people were hurt in the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

