GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The biggest round of snow moves through the Western Slope today, but additional chances for occasional spotty snow continues through the rest of the week.

Next 24 Hours

The main batch of heavy snow and gusty winds moved through the region earlier this morning, but occasional scattered to spotty snow continues across the Western Slope through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Most of the snow will continue to fall over the higher elevations, but we could still see a little bit of snow down in the valleys as well. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30s through the day all across the region. Snow will start to wind down for the most part through the evening and into the overnight hours but some spotty snow could continue to linger around in a few locations. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Additional Snowfall Left to Go

Now that the main round of snowfall has moved through most of the Western Slopes, additional snowfall totals through Thursday morning should only be a trace to 1 inch in most places around Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, 1 to 2 inches along Interstate 70 from Parachute to Vail, 4 to 6 inches in Glade Park, Douglas Pass, Crested Butte, Aspen, and Telluride, and 6 to 9 inches atop the Grand Mesa and along still a pretty good portion of the San Juan Mountains. Around a foot of snow could still be possible along some of the higher elevations of the San Juan Mountains.

Snow Not Done Yet

It won’t be as widespread or as frequent as what we’ll see today, but occasional periods of snow could still be possible as a couple of smaller and weaker disturbances pass over the region on Thursday and Friday. It could bring another foot or two of additional snowfall to the higher elevations, particularly the Grand Mesa and the San Juan Mountains, and potentially another 1 to 4 inches in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. There are some indications we could see some heavy snow at times early Friday morning, then we’ll start turning drier through the rest of the day.

Active Weekend at Times

The drier pattern that starts to move into the region late on Friday continues into Saturday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs warming back up into the middle and upper 40s. Another disturbance swings through the region on Sunday, bringing yet another chance of rain and snow with it. We should start to turn drier again into early next week.

