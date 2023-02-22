Valley rain, mountain snow increasing tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Right on track, valley rain and mountain snow are increasing across Colorado’s Western Slope this evening.

Timing

Rain in the valleys may be more sporadic and hit-or-miss, while snow in the mountains will gradually become more persistent and widespread. Some of the heaviest snow will fall from the Four Corners around Cortez to the San Juan Mountains tonight and tomorrow. By about noon on Wednesday, we’ll turn colder - enough so that the valley rain should change to snow. Snow will be more sporadic in the valleys than over the mountains, but before this storm system exits, we should all manage to get a least a little bit of snow. This round of snow will end by midnight Wednesday night or soon after, but another smaller wave of snow will sweep across Western Colorado on Thursday. Still another brief wave of snow will sweep across Colorado on Friday morning.

Expected Accumulation

Snow will be limited in the valleys along Highway 50. Areas from Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose likely won’t get more than an inch or two, if that much even falls. On the higher terrain on either side of Highway 50, bigger snowfall is expected. On the Grand Mesa, 16-20 inches of accumulation is expected. On the Uncompahgre Plateau, including around Glade Park, 6-9 inches of accumulation is expected. Some of the heaviest snow may fall from the Four Corners to the San Juans. Around Cortez, 6-9 inches of accumulation is expected. Between one and two feet of snow accumulation is likely across the San Juan Mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with occasional rain in the valleys and snow over the mountains. We’ll cool from mid-40s around 6 PM to lower 40s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Low temperatures by morning will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 32 degres around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Tomorrow will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow changing to all snow by about midday. High temperatures near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez will all happen early in the day.

