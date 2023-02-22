Woman claims mother’s remains leaked out of casket in mausoleum

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Texas woman has to rebury her mother 10 years after she died because she says she recently learned her mother’s casket wasn’t properly wrapped and the remains were leaking.

Tina Evans and her family are suing Forest Park Lawndale, a southeast Houston funeral home and cemetery, along with a casket supplier. Evans says her mother’s casket was never properly wrapped and has been leaking, something the family has been struggling to deal with over the last year.

“No one would ever imagine that it’s her remains leaking,” Evans said.

Evans’ mother died nearly 10 years ago. When her father died last year, the family visited their mausoleum. They say visible discoloration and stains were around their mother’s final resting spot, and they made cemetery officials aware of the situation.

“They said it may be water or some oil leaking. And then after they came in and they opened it up, they realized it was her remains,” Evans said.

Cemetery workers in protective suits moved her mother’s remains to a temporary location, and a proper resolution has yet to be reached.

“What should have been a final goodbye has turned into a lifetime nightmare,” said the family’s attorney, Ben Hall.

Hall says the cemetery feels they had to spend money to move the bodies to another mausoleum, which also took up extra space. The Evans family believes everything was the cemetery’s fault in the first place.

“You’re never supposed to bury your mother and your father and then unbury them again,” Evans said. “I just want everyone to make sure when they bury their parents that it’s properly wrapped.”

Forest Park would not comment on the lawsuit out of what they say is respect for the Evans family and the pending litigation.

