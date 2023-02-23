1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and multiple other people have been wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets ‘life’ sentence
KJCT SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS
False active shooter reports likely part of a systemic hoax, say police
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
"I did lie to them. My addiction evolved over time," Alex Murdaugh said.
RAW: Murdaugh admits lying to police