Colorado DHS and FBI investigating active shooting hoax

A string of active shooting hoaxes at Colorado schools on Wednesday has drawn the attention of some heavy-hitting law enforcement groups.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After several school districts were put on alert after realistic and convincing calls reporting an active shooter came in to school districts Wednesday, authorities are calling in the FBI and the Colorado Department of Homeland Security to help with the investigation.

Former FBI Special Agent In Charge Bob Pence said that these kind of investigations are extremely complex. Pence points to technology that can spoof phone calls, and said that the investigation gets even more complex if the search area is far away.

“I would imagine now with the FBI being involved in this and with the broad range of areas that were affected across Colorado, all of those agencies will cooperate to share information so that whoever did this will be identified and can be held in criminal court liable for what they’ve done,” said Former Agent Pence.

Commander Doug Imfeld with the Brighton Police Department said they got a threat Wednesday morning from a man claiming to have a bomb and an AR-15 outside of Brighton High School.

Brighton PD says it works with district schools to practice for situations like this. Police responded within a minute and swept the common areas of the school before quickly realizing that there was no real threat.

The FBI says it is working with local law enforcement agencies in more than 13 communities to try to track down whoever made the fake calls.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

File - police lights
Family wants to sue Pueblo Sheriff’s Office for shooting man in school pickup line
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
Judge finds evidence to try suspect in attack on gay club
KKCO RENEW ACTIVE SILVERSNEAKERS
New program gives Grand Junction seniors free access to Parks and Rec facilities
KJCT SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS
False active shooter reports likely part of a systemic hoax, say police