Colorado DHS and FBI investigating active shooting hoax

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After several school districts were put on alert after realistic and convincing calls reporting an active shooter came in to school districts Wednesday, authorities are calling in the FBI and the Colorado Department of Homeland Security to help with the investigation.

Former FBI Special Agent In Charge Bob Pence said that these kind of investigations are extremely complex. Pence points to technology that can spoof phone calls, and said that the investigation gets even more complex if the search area is far away.

“I would imagine now with the FBI being involved in this and with the broad range of areas that were affected across Colorado, all of those agencies will cooperate to share information so that whoever did this will be identified and can be held in criminal court liable for what they’ve done,” said Former Agent Pence.

Commander Doug Imfeld with the Brighton Police Department said they got a threat Wednesday morning from a man claiming to have a bomb and an AR-15 outside of Brighton High School.

Brighton PD says it works with district schools to practice for situations like this. Police responded within a minute and swept the common areas of the school before quickly realizing that there was no real threat.

The FBI says it is working with local law enforcement agencies in more than 13 communities to try to track down whoever made the fake calls.

