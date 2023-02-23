D51 paid $20,000 plus for closure recommendations.

Paid invoices.
Paid invoices.(District 51)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We requested documents detailing costs of a consultant’s study used to pinpoint three Mesa County schools for possible closure.

Western Demographics recommended closing Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Orchard Avenue and East Middle schools.

Bills we requested from D51 indicate the district first paid $8,482.50 for an enrollment forecast completed last December.

Then on February 1, 2023 the district cut an $11,885 check for the efficiency study.

Total spent is $20,367.

Invoice 1
Invoice 1(District 51)
Invoice 2
Invoice 2(District 51)

