False active shooter reports likely part of a systemic hoax, say police

Schools across Colorado were hit with reports of active shooters yesterday in what police are calling a "systemic hoax."
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - Police in Boulder are investigating an unsubstantiated threat of an active shooter at Boulder High School caused by a convincing call.

During a press conference, Boulder Police said that the initial call appears to be part of a systemic hoax that went out to multiple schools across the state. A police spokeperson said that the call was realistic, and police were not going to take any chances.

Several other schools across Colorado went into lockdown responding to similar incidents. Brighton, Englewood, Aspen, Alamosa, Durango, and Glenwood Springs schools all went into lockdown.

Boulder High School was evacuated and police swept the school for injured students and explosives with bomb dogs. “The first thing that they tried to do is determine if there was actually anybody injured, or if any shots were still being fired. It was very quickly determined that it was quiet, there weren’t any shots,” said police. “We were able to slow down just a little bit at that point and mat it more of a slower, methodical scene. But because of the nature of the call, we still had to go through all of the normal steps and protocols that we would go through on any active shooter.

District 51 and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office both commented on the threats, saying that both organizations are aware of the situation and that the threats have been determined to be “swatting” calls.

No schools in Mesa County received any threats.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

SEVERAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS WERE PUT ON ALERT AFTER THREATENING CALLS CAME IN TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS...
Colorado DHS and FBI investigating active shooting hoax
Stream flowing water into Colorado River at the Bear Creek Trailhead
Snow melt to water equivalency
Heated discussion about gravel pit expansion to continue March 6
Montrose gravel pit debate continued
KKCO SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS
False active shooter reports likely part of a systemic hoax, say police