Family wants to sue Pueblo Sheriff’s Office for shooting man in school pickup line

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado family plans to file a federal lawsuit against the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office after deputies shot and killed a man in a middle school pickup line last year.

32-year-old Richard Ward was shot three times in the chest by deputies on Feb. 22, 2022 after accidentally getting into another SUV that looked like his mother’s.

Officials say that Ward was sitting in his mother’s car waiting for his younger brother before getting out of the car. When he came back, Ward said he accidentally got into another SUV that looked like his mother’s, but quickly got out and left before officers arrived.

Body cam footage shows officers interacting with Ward before the shooting.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office cleared both deputies involved last October, arguing the deputy who fired was justified in his use of force.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

