Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
By Autumn Pitchure
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan firefighter is dead after being electrocuted by a fallen power line Wednesday.

Authorities said the Paw Paw firefighter was identified as 28-year-old Ethan Quillan. They said he came into contact with the downed power line around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Quillan had done nothing wrong when he died but had been standing nearby a power line when a branch fell.

The Paw Paw fire chief said the 28-year-old had been with the department since 2019 and that he was a devoted father and firefighter.

According to the National Fire Academy, Quillan ranked as a lieutenant.

Thousands of power lines were down across the state Wednesday as a result of heavy freezing rain on utility lines.

Responding fire crews worked to clear out fallen trees and branches and help restore power to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives comments Thursday after touring the Ohio...
Buttigieg: Railroads need to stop fighting regulations
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains