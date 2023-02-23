Montrose gravel pit debate continued

Heated discussion about gravel pit expansion to continue March 6
Heated discussion about gravel pit expansion to continue March 6(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Discussion about the controversial development of a gravel pit from 10 acres to 188 acres in Montrose will continue in March.

Neighbors say the project isn’t safe and will hurt property values. The developer says he’s jumped through every hoop there is to get the project up and running and he’s ready to fight. Lots of residents who are against the development showed up at the Board of Commissioners meeting tonight to air their concerns.

In fact, so many showed up, there wasn’t enough time for commissioners to reach a decision on an application, so the discussion will be continued to March 6.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries

Latest News

Stream flowing water into Colorado River at the Bear Creek Trailhead
Snow melt to water equivalency
Athlete of the Week Dmarian Lopez
Athlete of the Week: Dmarian Lopez
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Snow Melt
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Snow Melt
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK DMARIAN LOPEZ
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK DMARIAN LOPEZ