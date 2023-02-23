New program gives Grand Junction seniors free access to Parks and Rec facilities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As part of a new push to keep Grand Junction seniors active and healthy, Medicare is now offering two new programs that allow seniors to participate in city Parks and Rec programs. Seniors can also now use city facilities at no cost.

Certain health insurance programs will pick up the tab for seniors to use Orchard Mesa and Lincoln Park pools, the Lincoln Park barn, and the Bookcliff Activity Center. Seniors can now do aqua aerobics, lap swimming, pickleball, and all the other city health and wellness options for free.

“We talk a lot about, as an organization, that we’re here to serve the community. The more people that we have involved in our programs and taking advantage of our services, the better we’re service the community,” said Ken Sherbenou with the Grand Junction Parks and Rec Office.

Insurance companies pay $3 for each senior using a facility. If you’re interested, the city asks to contact your insurance company.

