Occasional snow likely through midday Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Waves of snow will track from south to north across Western Colorado on Thursday and Friday. The snow won’t be persistent, but it can fall heavily for brief periods. Gusty wind can combine with the falling snow to reduce visibility. That means driving can be dangerous at times, especially through the mountains.

Timing

The primary storm system that brought the widespread heavy snow to the mountains even generated those potent snow squalls here in the Grand Valley will exit to the east tonight. It will take the heaviest and most widespread snow with it. The biggest snow will wind down tonight, but periodic snow will begin again starting on Thursday morning. It won’t be all snow all day long, but rather occasional snow that will fall on and off through about midday Friday.

Expected Accumulation

An additional 2-4 inches of snow accumulation is possible along Highway 50 from the Grand Junction area to Delta with up to 4-6 inches of additional accumulation possible around Montrose. The higher terrain on either side of Highway 50 can add on to previous accumulation. Another 6-9 inches of snow can pile up on the Grand Mesa with 4-6 inches around Glade Park. Another foot or more of snow can fall around the Elk Mountains, including Aspen, Marble, and Crested Butte. Up to 6-9 inches of additional snow can fall from the Four Corners to the San Juans. The Central and Northern Mountains will get an additional 4-10 inches of snow with some local variation.

Looking Ahead

This snow will clear in time for a decent start to the weekend, but the back half of the weekend doesn’t look as decent as more rain and snow are in the forecast.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with occasional snow and gusty wind. We’ll cool from near freezing around 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. Snow will end briefly overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 19 degrees around Grand Junction, 17 degrees around Montrose, 17 degrees around Delta, and 13 degrees around Cortez. The brief end of the snow will end by about 6-7 AM. Thursday will be cloudy with occasional snow. High temperatures will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez.

