‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 12-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississippi this week.

The girl’s father has identified her as Sydnee Claire Stokes.

According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox Tuesday evening in the Louisville area.

The 12-year-old was reportedly taken to the Winston County Medical Center but died due to her injuries.

“Tell everyone to hug their kids often and tell them you love them every chance you get,” Sydnee Claire’s father, Jay Stokes, told WLBT.

Jay Stokes shared online that his daughter was loved by everyone and had an unforgettable personality.

“You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so jealous,” he added.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

