Active shooter hoaxer called Colorado schools in alphabetical order

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More information has come to light about a string of anonymous calls made earlier this week to law enforcement reporting violence at 17 different Colorado school districts.

The caller (or callers) appear to have worked through the state’s school districts in alphabetical order, starting with Alamosa at 8:24 a.m, then shortly after that called Aspen, then Aurora, then Boulder, continuing all the way down the list to Littleton at 1:30 p.m.

Swatting is not new to law enforcement. District 51 Director of Safety and Security Tim Leon said, “There’s different versions of swatting. There’s been some some in the past where law enforcement had been notified that there may be a man with a gun at a residence, and it’s not true. Law enforcement shows up and determines that it was not a valid call.”

District 51 reports that the caller made it down the list to Grand Junction High School just after 10 a.m.

Law enforcement across the state decided to play it safe, with some schools sending students home and canceling classes for the day.

Swatting was made a misdemeanor after Colorado signed it into law in 2018. The FBI and Colorado Department of Homeland Security are investigating the incident and working with local law enforcement.

