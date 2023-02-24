Active shooter hoaxer called Colorado schools in alphabetical order

First came Alamosa, then Aurora, then Boulder, and so on.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More information has come to light about a string of anonymous calls made earlier this week to law enforcement reporting violence at 17 different Colorado school districts.

The caller (or callers) appear to have worked through the state’s school districts in alphabetical order, starting with Alamosa at 8:24 a.m, then shortly after that called Aspen, then Aurora, then Boulder, continuing all the way down the list to Littleton at 1:30 p.m.

Swatting is not new to law enforcement. District 51 Director of Safety and Security Tim Leon said, “There’s different versions of swatting. There’s been some some in the past where law enforcement had been notified that there may be a man with a gun at a residence, and it’s not true. Law enforcement shows up and determines that it was not a valid call.”

District 51 reports that the caller made it down the list to Grand Junction High School just after 10 a.m.

Law enforcement across the state decided to play it safe, with some schools sending students home and canceling classes for the day.

Swatting was made a misdemeanor after Colorado signed it into law in 2018. The FBI and Colorado Department of Homeland Security are investigating the incident and working with local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

TODAY A NEW CSI STUDY SHOWS THE CRIME RATE IN JUNCTION.
New study says Grand Junction crime rate is dropping
Health clinic generic.
Proposed campus medical clinic for new GJHS campus sparks debate
Xcel Solar customers do not get credit for service delays
Xcel Solar customers do not get credit for service delays
The suspect in the club q shooting will go on trial for hundreds of charges, including hate...
Club Q shooting suspect will be tried on hundreds of charges