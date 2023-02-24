Food Bank of the Rockies celebrates 25 years serving the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, February 23, Food Bank of the Rockies celebrated twenty years of serving the Western Slope. They held tours at their new distribution center that opened in January 2023 in Grand Junction. The new facility is over fifty thousand square feet, allowing them to increase the food distributed annually to 16.8 million pounds by 2027.

Food Bank of the Rockies built the new facility to become as efficient as possible and serve 145 hunger relief partners across the Western Slope. “That means that can be anyone from a food pantry to a soup kitchen to homeless shelter, even after school tutoring program. So nonprofits that are distributing food, we get the food to them, we source from donation, so it doesn’t cost anything as a wholesale cost. Like we purchase it by the truckload, and we pass on those savings to our partners.” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, Western Slope Director for Food Bank of the Rockies.

The new distribution center has also allowed Meals on Wheels to be in the same building. “It gives Meals on Wheels, the capacity to increase their meal production tremendously. So that is an efficiency for them. And we’re also hoping that we’ll be able to start preparing fresh meals for some of our kids programs as well,” said Rodwick.

Food Bank of the Rockies currently serves thirteen counties across the Western Slope. With the opening of the new distribution center, they will continue to help people with food as they have been for the past twenty-five years across the Western Slope.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.