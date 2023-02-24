New study says Grand Junction crime rate is dropping

The city is getting safer, though overall crime rates still sit above the Colorado average
The city is getting safer, though overall crime rates still sit above the Colorado average
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new study released by nonpartisan research firm Common Sense Institute shows a surprising trend in Grand Junction crime.

According to the analysis, Grand Junction’s crime rate has been trending downward since 2010. Even with the downward trend, however, the city’s overall crime rate sits above the state average.

Property crimes have also declined by nearly 28 percent since it peaked in 2016. The analysis also says that crimes against individuals rose by nearly 20 percent.

CSI Vice President of Policy and Research Chris Brown says having these crime stats is important for voters. “I think it connects with some of our other work. You know, these issues in terms of affordability, crime, and homelessness, I think, are all key issues that voters care about. We wanted to evaluate that,” said Brown.

The report also found that Grand Junction Police Department Arrests have declined by nearly 15 percent since 2010.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

Health clinic generic.
Proposed campus medical clinic for new GJHS campus sparks debate
Xcel Solar customers do not get credit for service delays
Xcel Solar customers do not get credit for service delays
The suspect in the club q shooting will go on trial for hundreds of charges, including hate...
Club Q shooting suspect will be tried on hundreds of charges
Health clinic generic.
Proposed campus medical clinic for new GJHS campus sparks debate