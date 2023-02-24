Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student’s Passing

Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death(Colorado Mesa University Athletics)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier this afternoon an off-campus incident occurred resulting in the death of a Colorado Mesa University cross country and distance track and field runner.

Ricky (Erica) Maestas is the student who away. She was a junior from Woodland Hills, Utah. Maestas was studying social work.

CMU sent an email out to students, faculty, and staff but did not share any details about the incident.

