Red Rock Auto hires state official who was investigating them

Car dealership generic.
Car dealership generic.(Pixabay)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re working for you after a Grand Valley auto dealer announced it hired a former state auto compliance investigator to make sure they’re playing by the rules.

Red Rock Auto’s currently under state investigation after consumers filed complaints about unethical business practices,

We told you when state investigators closed two complaints last month.

Now we’ve learned Red Rock recently hired the same state official who handled those cases.A state spokesperson confirmed Dale Sundeen cleared Red Rock of two separate complaints and that his supervisor agreed with the findings.Here’s a statement from state officials with the auto compliance division...

“All of Sundeen’s current and future cases were assigned and transferred to another investigator... and a new investigator assigned to review all cases originally assigned to Sundeen.”

Red Rock told us Sundeen investigated every complaint ever filed against the company..

Company execs say Sundeen’s character and reputation are of utmost importance and that he wouldn’t join them if the company was “conducting business illegally... or unethically.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

While the rest of us are going about our lives - there's a private battle playing out between...
New Colorado bill could eliminate hospital facility fees
KKCO SCHOOL SAFETY
Active shooter hoaxer called Colorado schools in alphabetical order
TODAY A NEW CSI STUDY SHOWS THE CRIME RATE IN JUNCTION.
New study says Grand Junction crime rate is dropping
Health clinic generic.
Proposed medical clinic for new GJHS campus sparks debate