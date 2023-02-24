Red Rock Auto hires state official who was investigating them

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re working for you after a Grand Valley auto dealer announced it hired a former state auto compliance investigator to make sure they’re playing by the rules.

Red Rock Auto’s currently under state investigation after consumers filed complaints about unethical business practices,

We told you when state investigators closed two complaints last month.

Now we’ve learned Red Rock recently hired the same state official who handled those cases.A state spokesperson confirmed Dale Sundeen cleared Red Rock of two separate complaints and that his supervisor agreed with the findings.Here’s a statement from state officials with the auto compliance division...

“All of Sundeen’s current and future cases were assigned and transferred to another investigator... and a new investigator assigned to review all cases originally assigned to Sundeen.”

Red Rock told us Sundeen investigated every complaint ever filed against the company..

Company execs say Sundeen’s character and reputation are of utmost importance and that he wouldn’t join them if the company was “conducting business illegally... or unethically.”

