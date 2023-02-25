Grand Junction Bike and Pedestrain Plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is starting to wrap up the three phases of its Bike and Pedestrian Plan that began in October 2022. It is part of a two-step bicycle and pedestrian roller network plan.

The first phase started with community outreach but attended events where the public could voice their thoughts to the city.

“As part of that phase one, we had well over 2000 what I would call touch points,” said David Thorton, principle planner for Grand Junction. “People also went online and almost 1100 comments on our interactive map where they could go to an online map and draw in segments that they thought would be important to improve.”

Thorton also states almost seven-hundred surveys got completed, and about eighty people attended the first event.

In the second phase, they took all the input from the first and created a draft. It was where the city developed a bike and pedestrian facility network and got people from Point A to point B safely.

The third and final phase is where the community reviews the draft. Again, the public provided feedback and let the city incorporate anything missed in the draft. Finally, it will be put into the final plan when finalized, which will wrap up in April.

“We’ll take the final plan to Planning Commission for recommendation and then under City Council for final consideration and potentially adopting the plan for the city to have as the master plan for both bicycles rolling and walking around our community,” said Thorton.

If the city council approves the plan, implementation is next, which Thorton said is the fourth stage.

If this project is approved and implemented, it will not focus on one general area but on a community as a whole.

Areas in the plan that are at the top will likely be the priority, but many locations around the city will eventually see the implementation.

Thorton said that depending on where construction will occur, the town or the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will work on the project.

Funding for this project comes from many different government, state, and local grants.

Thorton states that Grand Junction also has a seventy-five cent tax for capital improvement, programming, and construction. He says this tax can also help fund projects around the city.

