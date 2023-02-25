This weekend starts dry, ends with rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it to the weekend. The first half of the weekend looks great! Saturday offers a mix of sun and clouds across the Western Slope. High temperatures will be seasonable - in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday, on the other hand, comes with another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

Timing Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with rain and snow on Sunday. What we’re tracking is an upper level low pressure circulation tracking southward along the California Coast. That system will track eastward this weekend and arrive in Colorado on Sunday. Mountain snow and valley rain will begin increasing between 9 AM and noon. The rain and snow will briefly overtake Western Colorado after noon on Sunday. The valley rain will change to snow, then it will begin breaking up by 4-6 PM before ending completely Sunday evening.

Expected Accumulation

This isn’t likely to be a major storm system. It’s just enough to be a nuisance. Snow accumulation will be limited to an inch or two at most along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Delta and Montrose. Bigger accumulation of 2-6 inches is possible in the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 30s around 6 PM to near freezing by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with partial clearing after midnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 26 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 25 degrees around Delta, and 21 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild. High temperatures will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

Another bigger storm system is on track to arrive next Tuesday. This storm system will bring rain and snow initially. Then we’ll turn colder, and snow will become increasingly likely Tuesday night and especially Wednesday. We’ll be monitoring the progress of this developing storm system for you, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.