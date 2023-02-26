Babysitter arrested after death of child

A woman was taken into custody on Friday after a child suffered life-threatening injuries while under her care.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A babysitter has been arrested after the death of a 23-month-old girl in Conejos County.

Denise Cordova was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the child was transported to a local hospital last month with life-threatening injuries.

The child later died.

At the time of the incident, the child was under the care of Cordova.

Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child
