Babysitter arrested after death of child
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A babysitter has been arrested after the death of a 23-month-old girl in Conejos County.
Denise Cordova was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the child was transported to a local hospital last month with life-threatening injuries.
The child later died.
At the time of the incident, the child was under the care of Cordova.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.