Babysitter arrested after death of child

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A babysitter has been arrested after the death of a 23-month-old girl in Conejos County.

Denise Cordova was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the child was transported to a local hospital last month with life-threatening injuries.

The child later died.

At the time of the incident, the child was under the care of Cordova.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.