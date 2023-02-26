Changes are returning in the form of snow and rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

For our Saturday night, conditions will remain dry, and cloud cover will move back, keeping our skies partly cloudy. Low temperatures for early Sunday morning will sit in the upper twenties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

For our Sunday, the first snowmakers will arrive in the state. Around the morning to afternoon hours, the mountains will see snowfall, the valleys and rainfall. By the evening, most of the snowfall will push out of the state, but the high country will continue to see scattered snowfall overnight.

Snow Totals:

With Sunday’s snowmaker being a quick-moving system throughout the day, most of the snowfall accumulations across the Western Slope will sit around one to two inches for the valleys and around two to four for the High Country.

Upcoming Week:

Monday, the valleys get another quick break from the rainfall but will see an increase in cloud cover. Mountains will continue to see scattered snow showers. By Tuesday, conditions will be similar to Sunday when mountains see more snowfall and valley rain. Temperatures will sit in the lower forties for Grand Junction and Montrose on both days.

A cold front will sweep through Wednesday, and the valleys will start to see this transition into snowfall. Mountains will not change from the day before and will continue throughout the day. Temperatures will still sit in the lower forties for Grand Junction but fall into the mid-thirties for Montrose. These temperatures will continue falling leading into Thursday for Grand Junction and Montrose, sitting in the upper to lower thirties. Snowfall will wrap up for the valleys Thursday morning, while the mountains will have snowfall taper off around the afternoon to evening hours. Friday and Saturday, temperatures will return into the forties, and conditions will remain dry, sitting under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.