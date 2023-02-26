Colorado National Forests could reap millions

A new bill called the SHRED Act would allow 80% of the permit fees that ski areas pay to be spent in the same forests where they are generated.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s National Forests could reap millions in additional funds if a new co-sponsored bill passes Congress.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D) are co-sponsoring the bill known as the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development, or SHRED Act.

The money would come from the fees that ski resorts pay to use public lands.

Over the last decade, ski resorts in the U.S. paid approximately $40 million annually in permit fees.

For the past five years, more than $27 million came from Colorado alone.

Under the SHRED Act, 80% of the permit fees that ski areas pay would be spent in forests where they are generated.

This would add up to nearly $22 million annually in Colorado.

The other 20% would be spent on other forest service projects.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries

Latest News

Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades
EPA says millions of dollars are headed to Colorado
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Babysitter arrested after death of child
Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child
Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child
Colorado National Forests Could Reap Millions from New Bill
Colorado National Forests Could Reap Millions from New Bill