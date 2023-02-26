Colorado National Forests could reap millions

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s National Forests could reap millions in additional funds if a new co-sponsored bill passes Congress.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D) are co-sponsoring the bill known as the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development, or SHRED Act.

The money would come from the fees that ski resorts pay to use public lands.

Over the last decade, ski resorts in the U.S. paid approximately $40 million annually in permit fees.

For the past five years, more than $27 million came from Colorado alone.

Under the SHRED Act, 80% of the permit fees that ski areas pay would be spent in forests where they are generated.

This would add up to nearly $22 million annually in Colorado.

The other 20% would be spent on other forest service projects.

