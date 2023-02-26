EPA says millions of dollars are headed to Colorado

$18.5 million will be heading to Colorado to support Colorado communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $18.5 million will be heading to Colorado.

The funding will support Colorado communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure.

Half of the funding will be available as grants.

This builds on previous funding provided for the state through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

