Man in custody after overnight crash

A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.(David Jones)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A male driver has been taken into custody after crashing into a parked truck and fire hydrant.

Our crew on scene told us that shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Feb. 26, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an incident involving a driver of a Chevy Impala.

The Impala was traveling eastbound on White Ave. near 2nd St. when it struck a parked pickup truck, causing damage to the drivers side before hitting a fire hydrant.

A valve on the fire hydrant ruptured causing several hundred gallons of water into the street over the curb.

The hydrant, street, curb and both vehicles all have extensive damage.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility,

It is unknown whether speed or alcohol are factors; the investigation is being conducted by the GJPD.

A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.
A crash on Sunday morning left damage to a parked pickup truck and ruptured a fire hydrant.(David Jones)

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Shots fired generic graphic.
1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel; no injuries

Latest News

Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades
EPA says millions of dollars are headed to Colorado
Colorado National Forests Could Reap Millions from New Bill
Colorado National Forests could reap millions
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Babysitter arrested after death of child
Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child
Babysitter Arrested in Death of Conejos County Child