Two arrested in connection to Oasis Gaming robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it has arrested two men in connection to the robbery of Oasis Gaming last week. The suspects were at large from around 4 p.m. Friday to Monday morning.

Two men were arrested after a car matching the description of the car used in the robbery was spotted and stopped in the area of 25 Road and Patterson Road. Thirty five-year-old Nickolus Lindsay and 29-year-old Gaven Lindsay were arrested and jailed following the traffic stop.

The two men are charged with aggravated robbery, menacing, 3rd degree assault, and 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon,

