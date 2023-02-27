Wells Fargo agrees to increase telephone access to deaf or hard of hearing after lawsuit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Wells Fargo is finding a solution after a customer previously filed a complaint by a hard of hearing customer trying to access banking services via telephone.

The customer, who has difficulty hearing and speaking on the phone, filed a complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) after she attempted to use her caregiver to relay information on her behalf. The woman was trying to make inquiries related to fraudulent charges made on her credit card.

The woman claims that Wells Fargo refused to allow the caregiver to assist, forcing her to have to visit Wells Fargo bank locations in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020.

The ADA requires that places of public accommodation must allow individuals with disabilities to use auxiliary hearing aids or services -- which includes allowing others to communicate on their behalf -- in order to ensure effective communication so that they can receive equal service.

To resolve the complaint, Wells Fargo agreed to pay the complainant $10,000. Wells Fargo also made changes to to its companywide ADA policy to clarify that individuals with disabilities may provide communication assistance.

Wells Fargo agreed to train call center employees and other customer service representatives on the policy. Wells Fargo also agreed to reach out to other customers with similar complaints to notify them of the change.

Wells Fargo currently holds around 4,700 banking locations across the country, serving approximately one in three households nationwide.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring that customers with hearing disabilities can access the same customer services that are offered to other customers,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We applaud Wells Fargo’s cooperation in adopting companywide policy changes and providing training to ensure that its customer service representatives provide equal access for customers with disabilities.”

