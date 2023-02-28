Allegations against Garfield County Sheriff dismissed

Allegations against Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallerio of campaign finance violations have been dismissed.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Last week, the Colorado Secretary of State dismissed allegations against Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario of campaign finance violations. The complaint was filed in September of last year.

The complaint came from David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC, a North Carolina political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission. According to its website, the PAC is “dedicated solely to firing terrible candidates.”

The decision “Constitutes final agency action,” said the Secretary of State’s Office.

