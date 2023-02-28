District 51 board members still have questions without answers on school consolidation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District 51 School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss the proposal on school consolidations made by a demographer earlier this year.

The meeting ran for several hours as members discussed the reason behind why the schools targeted for consolidation were on the list. Board members looked into the math and statistics behind the proposed consolidations, including data collected that showed lower rates of student enrollment for the district and fee allocations.

Board members say that they still have questions that need answers. Board Member Kari Sholtes suggested that the demographer explain the reasoning behind its choices. “I do not understand why every single one of those 10 schools was on the list, and why every single one of the other schools was not on the list. I think that there were misapplied standards and they were not clearly articulated to us,” said Sholtes.

Sholtes also said that she wants the decision to consolidate school to be made as a group, rather than relying on a demographer.

No final decision was made at the meeting as council members continue to deliberate.

