Grand Junction business leaders visit Denver

Western Colorado business leadership traveled to Denver to discuss the local business climate with their counterparts across the Rocky Mountains.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Citizens of Grand Junction boarded a bus in the early morning Thursday for a two day trip to Denver.

Grand Valley business leaders, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and leaders of the Colorado Mesa University student government traveled across the state to meet with Colorado’s top leaders and discuss the business climate in western Colorado.

This was the first time new Grand Junction chamber CEO Candace Carnahan attended the legislative trip, but she says she hopes to keep the yearly tradition going.

The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce was also awarded by the Denver Metro Area Chamber of Commerce for being an advocate for local businesses for over a century.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

File - police lights
Family questions delay in medical aid for man shot by police
Avalanche generic
Colorado passes seasonal average for avalanche deaths with a lot of avalanche season to go
D51 School Board Discusses Consolidation
District 51 board members still have questions without answers on school consolidation
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Grand Junction food assistance organizations need volunteers
FILE - The Gunnison River on Apr. 7, 2021.
Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead