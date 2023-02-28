Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Sheriffs Office says that it has found the remains of a duck hunter who went missing in December of last year.

Wayne Phillips, a 51-year-old Montrose resident, went missing while on a hunt on Dec. 21, 2022 in the area of South River Road. His truck, hunting dog, and some personal items were found by his wife and son and an extensive search was performed by foot and by air, but search efforts were called off due to weather nine days later.

Close to two months later, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call reporting a body in the Gunnison River. The body was confirmed to be Phillips’ following its recovery. The cause of death was ruled as an accident, according to police.

Authorities say that the search for Phillips was one of the longest and most complex searches in the history of the Delta County Search and Rescue Team, including over 500 man hours, underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search teams, fixed wing aircraft, and the use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

