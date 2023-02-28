Missing Montrose duck hunter found dead

FILE - The Gunnison River on Apr. 7, 2021.
FILE - The Gunnison River on Apr. 7, 2021.(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Sheriffs Office says that it has found the remains of a duck hunter who went missing in December of last year.

Wayne Phillips, a 51-year-old Montrose resident, went missing while on a hunt on Dec. 21, 2022 in the area of South River Road. His truck, hunting dog, and some personal items were found by his wife and son and an extensive search was performed by foot and by air, but search efforts were called off due to weather nine days later.

Close to two months later, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call reporting a body in the Gunnison River. The body was confirmed to be Phillips’ following its recovery. The cause of death was ruled as an accident, according to police.

Authorities say that the search for Phillips was one of the longest and most complex searches in the history of the Delta County Search and Rescue Team, including over 500 man hours, underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search teams, fixed wing aircraft, and the use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

File - police lights
Family questions delay in medical aid for man shot by police
Avalanche generic
Colorado passes seasonal average for avalanche deaths with a lot of avalanche season to go
D51 School Board Discusses Consolidation
District 51 board members still have questions without answers on school consolidation
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Grand Junction food assistance organizations need volunteers