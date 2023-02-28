NJCAA Baseball Early Rankings
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College Baseball Season is underway, here’s a quick look at some of the high-ranking teams that we could see at Sulpizio Field later in the year.
These rankings are from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
|Team
|Record
|Previous Rank
|#1 Central Florida
|19-1
|4
|#2 Walters State
|15-2
|2
|#3 Mclennan
|12-4
|3
|#4 Central Arizona
|15-5
|1
|#5 Iowa Western
|8-0
|9
|#6 Crowder
|9-4
|5
|#7 San Jacinto
|11-6
|6
|#8 Santa Fe
|21-1
|Not Ranked
|#9 Florence-Darlington
|15-3
|14
|#10 Wabash Valley
|10-6
|8
