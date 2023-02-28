NJCAA Baseball Early Rankings

By Garrett Brown
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College Baseball Season is underway, here’s a quick look at some of the high-ranking teams that we could see at Sulpizio Field later in the year.

These rankings are from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

TeamRecordPrevious Rank
#1 Central Florida19-14
#2 Walters State15-22
#3 Mclennan12-43
#4 Central Arizona15-51
#5 Iowa Western8-09
#6 Crowder9-45
#7 San Jacinto11-66
#8 Santa Fe21-1Not Ranked
#9 Florence-Darlington15-314
#10 Wabash Valley10-68

