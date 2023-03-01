Fields in Mack preserved to protect wildlife, water

By Joshua Vorse
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Land Trust has added just over 300 acres of land in Mack to the tens of thousands it already protects in Mesa County.

Landowner Jim McCurter says the wildlife habitat and water rights are worth conserving for future generations.

Conservation easements, or land agreements, are set up and monitored by non-profits like Colorado West Land Trust, and specifically state no subdividing or development of certain land can ever be done once the land trust and the land owner enter into the agreement.

Besides the land, these conservation measures also keep water rights in Colorado. Ilana Moir, Director of Conservation with the Colorado West Land Trust, says the water rights that come with the land stay with it as part of the agreement.

The land trust protects over 120,000 acres across six counties in Colorado. Find more info about the Colorado West Land Trust here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Off-Campus Tragedy Results in CMU Student's Death
Off-campus tragedy results in CMU student’s passing
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
An accident on Patterson Road tore a hole in a residential neighborhood's wall on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash on Patterson Road tears hole in neighborhood wall

Latest News

Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate...
Jury seated in Tina Peters trial
rhpotw
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
App developed to track Narcan usage could provide valuable data
App developed to track Narcan usage could provide valuable data
LAWYERS FOR THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING TEN PEOPLE IN A BOULDER, COLORADO GROCERY STORE IN 20-21...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia