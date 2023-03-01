Grand Junction Police Department Responds to Fatal Crash

GJPD responded to a fatal crash.(David Jones)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At around 12:40 this morning the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a fatal crash.

Officers responded to the area of 30 Rd and E Rd. A car with one driver and two passengers was traveling westbound on E Rd and approaching 30 Rd when it ran off the road and struck a mobile home. The car traveled another 75 more yards until it finally stopped and caught on fire.

The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger died on scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the family displaced from their mobile home. No one in the mobile home was injured.

Speed and alcohol are factor being looked into as a reason for the crash.

