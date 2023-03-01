Mavs Men’s Basketball Advances to RMAC Semi-Finals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks Men’s Basketball Team won their rubber match against the Metropolitan State University of Denver Roadrunners, at a final of 82-72, advancing them to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Semifinals.

The number one seeded Mavericks defended their home turf against the eight seeded roadrunners at Brownson Arena. The win makes this the team’s tenth striaght win at home.

On offense, the CMU leading scorer was once again Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt, who put up 23 points, along with three assists, three steals and four rebounds.

Another big moment in the game, Redshirt Sophomore Forward Trevor Baskin put his name into more CMU basketball record books. Baskin is a name already in the aforementioned record books, as Trevor Baskin also joins his father John Baskin, CMU’s all-time leading scorer, in the record books.

In the upcoming semi-final round, the Mavs will square off with another team they have faced twice before this season, Colorado School of Mines. Mines beat CMU in the first week of RMAC play, but the Mavs got their revenge in February taking down Mines at 87-63.

The semi-final matchup at Brownson Arena will be Friday, March 3.

