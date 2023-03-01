One injured in North Ave crash
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A semi truck and an SUV crashed into each other on the crossroads of North Avenue and 28 1/4 Road, hospitalizing at least one.
The driver of the SUV was trapped inside for about 30 minutes until the fire department was able to cut them out.
Authorities say that the driver was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
